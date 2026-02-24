Meta Inks AI Agreement With Chipmaker AMD

Meta has signed an AI infrastructure agreement with chipmaker AMD.

The deal, announced Tuesday (Feb. 24), will see AMD supply up to 6GW of its Instinct GPUs to help Meta support its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

“At Meta, we’re working to build the next generation of AI and enable personal superintelligence for all,” the tech giant said in the announcement.

“To do this, we need massive, scalable compute power that can handle the growing demands of our AI workloads. Our partnership with AMD, which builds on our existing collaboration, will help us meet those needs.”

Meta says this agreement is part of its Meta Compute initiative, an effort to “massively scale” its infrastructure for the “personal superintelligence” era, combining hardware from a variety of partners with its Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) silicon program.

“We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as they push the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale,” said Lisa Su, AMD’s chair and chief executive.

“This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta’s workloads, accelerating one of the industry’s largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the center of the global AI buildout.”

The deal includes a performance-based warrant for Meta to acquire 160 million AMD shares.

The agreement comes days after Meta formed a multiyear AI infrastructure pact with Nvidia. As covered here last week, that partnership is designed to support Meta’s development of data centers designed for AI training and inference, along with its core business.

In other Meta AI news, the company is testing how far the technology can go as a consumer media format, testing a standalone mobile app for Vibes, its AI-generated short-video feed that had lived inside the Meta AI app.

Vibes lets users create short videos using text prompts and browse a feed of AI-created clips that are similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels.

Spinning the product out into its own app indicates Meta is looking into whether AI-generated content can sustain a dedicated social experience, instead of serving as a novelty feature inside a larger assistant or messaging product, PYMNTS wrote.

“The move aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of positioning AI as a core driver of engagement and creation across its platforms,” the report added. “Executives have increasingly pointed to generative AI as a way to expand the supply of content while lowering the barrier to creation, particularly as competition intensifies for user attention.”