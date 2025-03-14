Report: Nvidia Aims to Expand AI Efforts Beyond Chips

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly working to make sure the chip maker has a secure foundation in case the demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) systems slows down.

The AI boom has made Nvidia a multitrillion-dollar company and Huang the world’s 15th-wealthiest person, Bloomberg reported Friday (March 14).

At the same time, Huang is aware that tech infrastructure companies’ products can become commodities and that there is a history of the industry experiencing booms and busts, according to the report.

Nvidia is already seeing competitors try to undercut its price, customers try to build their own chips, tariffs cause complications and national security concerns threaten sales to China, the report said.

In addition, the recent debut of an AI model from DeepSeek that claimed to be as powerful as its competitors while costing much less, led to concerns that the AI boom has peaked, per the report. After the debut of that model, Nvidia experienced the biggest single-day drop in market ever seen by a company: almost $600 billion.

With Nvidia’s annual conference set to be held next week, it is expected that Huang will highlight the company’s wide-ranging efforts to find “the next frontier in AI,” according to the report.

The company aims to build not only chips but also software that will deliver benefits in a variety of industries and encourage other companies to continue making large investments in AI, per the report.

The Bloomberg report came after a Feb. 26 earnings call in which Huang said that sales of the company’s most advanced chip architecture hit a record in the fourth quarter and that these results were a harbinger of even more demand ahead because the AI era has just begun.

“AI is advancing at light speed,” Huang said during the call. “We’re just at the start of the age of AI.”

Huang said the world is just two years into the current wave of AI advancements, starting with generative AI, which powered consumer use of AI, and is now moving into AI agents, which will power business use of AI. Following these two trends, he sees the next stage is physical AI like robots.

“AI has gone mainstream” and one day it will be embedded in all industries, Huang said.

