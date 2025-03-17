Report: OpenAI to Test Feature Connecting ChatGPT to Slack and Google Drive

OpenAI is reportedly set to start testing a feature called ChatGPT Connectors that will let business customers connect Slack and Google Drive to ChatGPT.

This feature will enable the chatbot to access files, presentations, spreadsheets and Slack conversations in those accounts to answer questions, TechCrunch reported Monday (March 17), citing a document it viewed.

OpenAI did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

ChatGPT Connectors will launch in beta for select ChatGPT Team subscribers, according to the TechCrunch report.

The company plans to expand the feature to Microsoft SharePoint and Box in the future, the report said.

It was reported in February that OpenAI’s enterprise business had 2 million paying users, around double the number it had in September.

“We get a lot of benefits and a tailwind from the organic consumer adoption where people already have familiarity with the product,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap told CNBC at the time. “There’s really healthy growth on a different curve.”

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s said March 12 that it collaborated with OpenAI and leveraged its own expert advice to create an artificial intelligence (AI) virtual home improvement assistant.

The tool lets customers get answers to project how-to questions while also searching for the proper products for their job.

In February, it was reported that OpenAI launched a multiyear agreement with BNY that gives the bank access to the AI company’s tools to boost BNY’s in-house AI platform, Eliza.

“We feel AI has transformational power and will be part of every product and service,” Sarthak Pattanaik, head of BNY’s AI hub, told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

AI datasets are changing how businesses handle everything from customer service to inventory management, PYMNTS reported in November. For example, companies build product recommendation systems trained on datasets containing millions of customer purchase histories and product interactions to suggest relevant items.

Klarna said in May 2024 that its internal AI assistant, Kiki, was being used by 85% of the company’s employees, was answering 2,000 employee questions per day and had responded to more than 250,000 inquiries since it was launched about 11 months earlier.