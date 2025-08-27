Salesforce, Workday Face Their Biggest Challenger Yet

Highlights
Software as a service (SaaS) made companies drastically reduce the purchase of boxed software that they would upload to their in-house computers. Now AI could be bringing the same disruption to SaaS.
Business experts are split on SaaS’s future. Some see AI as an evolution that strengthens SaaS, while others argue agents as a service (AaaS) could replace traditional SaaS entirely.
SaaS companies such as Salesforce are embracing AI to offer improved capabilities to their customers.
Imagine an HR manager looking for the PTO record of an employee. Instead of logging onto the HR dashboard and pulling up the worker’s profile, the manager asks an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to get and email the data.