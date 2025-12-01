S&P Turns to Amazon to Bring AI Agents to Customers

S&P Global has rolled out a series of integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This collaboration, announced in a Monday (Dec. 1) news release, is designed to let S&P customers use artificial intelligence (AI) agents to get answers to “complex market, financial, and energy-related questions” from S&P Global directly within their AWS environments.

S&P’s data is now available through two new model context protocol (MCP) server integrations with Amazon Quick Suite, the release added.

“Bringing S&P Global’s data to Amazon Quick Suite enables financial professionals to harness the power of agentic AI and trusted market, financial, and energy intelligence directly in their workflows,” said Scott Mullins, managing director of worldwide financial services at AWS.

“This integration reflects our shared vision to deliver access to financial intelligence through advanced AI capabilities, together with the security, resiliency, and reliability required when working with mission-critical data and AI-driven insights.”

According to the release, these integrations expand the reach of S&P Global across the burgeoning ecosystem of generative and agentic AI solutions.

Meanwhile, recent research from PYMNTS Intelligence finds that the rise of agentic AI — a technology that can produce results, carry out decisions and take actions on its own to reach predefined goals — is not adhering to a uniform adoption curve.

“For enterprises that spent the past decade weaving automation deep into their systems, agentic AI is the logical next step,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “For companies still operating with moderate or minimal automation, it is a leap they don’t yet know how to make.”

Enterprises already comfortable with automation are forging ahead, and more than 90% of product leaders are turning to outside vendors or consultants to help implement agentic artificial intelligence instead of developing a solution in-house. However, others are showing more reluctance. This is not due to a lack of technology, but because of readiness, culture and risk tolerance.

“The result is a ‘two-speed’ enterprise landscape: one group racing confidently toward autonomous systems, and another watching from the sidelines, unsure of how, or even whether, to follow,” the report added.

Another PYMNTS Intelligence report, “From Zero to Beta: How Agentic AI Just Entered the Enterprise Fast Lane,” found that among the companies that fall into the highest automation bracket, one-quarter of them had adopted agentic AI by August, while another 25% planned to adopt it within a year.