Spara Raises $15M to Build ‘Superhero’ AI Agent for Inbound Sales

Highlights
Platforms like Spara are reshaping inbound B2B sales by acting as always-on, AI-powered team members that answer buyer questions, qualify leads, and integrate seamlessly with existing CRM tools to optimize sales funnel efficiency.
By leveraging first-party intent data and conversational interfaces (chat and growing voice use), AI agents enable instant, highly personalized interactions.
AI-driven conversations can accelerate qualification and reduce friction in the buyer journey, leading to higher throughput, better-prepared reps, and measurable results.
Watch more: Need to Know: Spara, David Walker and Zander Pease
See More In: AI, AI agents, B2B, B2B Payments, B2B sales, David Walker, Featured News, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, sales funnel, Spara, video, Zander Pease