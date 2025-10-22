TreviPay Redefines Receivables as a Relationship Business

Highlights
Intelligent accounts receivable learns each buyer’s quirks, predicts delays and adapts in real time, keeping cash flow smooth and strategy on track.
TreviPay’s “zero touch” model gets invoices right at the source, cutting late payments from 30% to as low as 3% and giving suppliers back control of working capital.
As TreviPay CEO Brandon Spear tells Karen Webster, intelligent receivables only scale when suppliers trust a partner’s network to think and collect on their behalf.
Watch more: The New Era of Intelligent Receivables
