UFC Taps AI to Enhance Live MMA Streaming Events

Highlights
UFC has partnered with IBM to launch an AI-powered Insights Engine that uses real-time fight data to enhance broadcasts, social media content and fan engagement across 170 countries.
The system provides live analytics on fighter tendencies and projected outcomes, helping fans interpret judging decisions and follow storylines like comebacks or tactical shifts.
Beyond fan engagement, UFC is using AI internally to automate repetitive tasks and support staff, with leadership emphasizing a deliberate, experimental approach to adoption.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a mixed martial arts events company, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to bring every punch, kick and body slam into extreme focus for sports fans watching events live.