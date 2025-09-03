UN Creates Two Mechanisms for Global Governance of AI

Highlights
The UN has established a Scientific Panel on AI and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance, which are advisory and discussion platforms to centralize governance on AI around the world.
The Scientific Panel will deliver independent, evidence-based assessments to guide policymakers, while the Global Dialogue will serve as an inclusive forum for states and stakeholders.
But the CEO of The Corporate Governance Institute said businesses must set up their own governance frameworks now instead of waiting years for these mechanisms to be established.
The United Nations has created two new global mechanisms for artificial intelligence (AI) governance, a move described by the Office of the Secretary-General as a “pathbreaking milestone” in international cooperation on emerging technologies.