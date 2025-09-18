Vibranium Labs Raises $4.6 Million for AI-Driven Outage Prevention

Incident management solutions firm Vibranium Labs has raised $4.6 million in seed funding.

The new financing, announced Thursday (Sept. 18) will help the company scale Vibe AI, which the company calls the first artificial intelligence (AI) site reliability engineer (SRE) that uses agentic technology to monitor, triage and resolve IT incidents and outages.

“Every outage carries hidden costs, lost revenue, shaken confidence and eroded trust,” Sang Lee, Vibranium Labs’ co-founder and CEO, said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

“For years, incident response has followed the same script: A senior engineer getting jolted awake at 2 a.m. on a Saturday, scrambling to join a bridge call, juggling Slack threads, Jira tickets, and Datadog dashboards just to piece together what went wrong.”

These engineers spend hours trying to figure out these problems while their companies lose revenue, added Lee, who worked at Google and AWS as an AI engineer and SRE. He called this system “stressful, inefficient, and unsustainable.”

Vibe AI, the release added, acts as a “24/7 AI incident engineer” and helps companies anticipate and prevent critical incidents and resolve issues faster. The release noted that Vibranium’s customers include Fortune 1000 companies, with clients such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms, financial institutions and mission-critical enterprises.

“With major global outages like the 2024 Crowdstrike outage underscoring how fragile global infrastructure has become, Vibe AI is a must-have for enterprise infrastructure stability, built for a future where reliability is not just a contractual SLA commitment, but the very foundation of brand equity, customer trust, and long-term enterprise value,” the release added.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that companies are increasingly turning to AI solutions to bolster their cyberdefenses.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The AI MonitorEdge Report: COOs Leverage GenAI to Reduce Data Security Losses” showed that the share of chief operating officers (COOs) who said their businesses had embraced AI-powered automated cybersecurity management systems leapt from 17% in May 2024 to 55% three months later.

The report also found that these executives had employed AI-based systems because they could identify fraudulent activities and anomalies and offer threat assessments in real time.

As for Crowdstrike, that company recently announced integrations with several AI leaders, saying these partnerships provide unified protection across the entire AI stack.

The integrations of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta, Nvidia and Salesforce, and provide protection “from compute to cloud, data to models, and agents to applications,” the company said in a news release earlier this week.