Cybersecurity Firm CrowdStrike Says New Integrations Provide Protection Across AI Stack

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has announced integrations with several artificial intelligence (AI) leaders, saying these partnerships deliver unified protection across the entire AI stack.

The integrations of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta, Nvidia and Salesforce, and provide protection “from compute to cloud, data to models, and agents to applications,” CrowdStrike said in a Monday (Sept. 15) press release.

The protection guards against AI models being stolen, data being poisoned, agents being manipulated and cloud workloads being hijacked, according to the release.

“Securing AI is not just about technology — it’s about securing the full ecosystem where AI is built, deployed and used,” Crowdstrike Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard said in the release. “By embedding protection with the world’s AI leaders, we’re giving enterprises the confidence to adopt AI, innovate with AI and secure AI, all while delivering revolutionary outcomes.”

PYMNTS reported in May that the tech sector’s rapid innovation, agile partnerships and application programming interface-driven interconnectivity have created an attack surface that is far broader than traditional organizations can be used to covering.

The weakest links in the digital chain are often not the companies themselves, but the shadow networks of service providers and infrastructure enablers surrounding them.

IBM said in June that it integrated two of its products and added enhancements to help businesses keep their generative AI systems and AI agents secure and responsible.

The company said its combined solution brings AI security and governance teams together, provides a unified view of the enterprise’s risk posture and supports the user’s processes to validate compliance standards.

“AI agents are set to revolutionize enterprise productivity, but the very benefits of AI agents can also present a challenge,” Ritika Gunnar, general manager, data and AI at IBM, said in a June press release. “When these autonomous systems aren’t properly governed or secured, they can carry steep consequences.”

In July 2024, Lakera raised $20 million in Series A funding to expand its offerings in the real-time generative AI applications security category.

“In less than two years it’s estimated that 80% of enterprises will have deployed gen AI applications in production environments,” Lakera said at the time in a press release. “The challenge is to secure these applications against AI-specific risks.”