Virginia Becomes First State to Use Agentic AI for Regulatory Streamlining

Highlights
Virginia is the first state to use agentic AI to review and streamline all of its regulations.
The pilot program will identify redundancies, statutory conflicts and unclear language to accelerate reductions in regulations.
The move comes as all 50 states pursue AI legislation, with several enacting transparency and consumer protection laws.
Virginia is launching a pilot program that will use artificial intelligence (AI) agents to streamline regulations — the first such effort in the country — and reinforce the state’s standing as a friendly place to do business.