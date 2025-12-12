White House Signals AI Power Shift to Washington
The long-awaited Federal government campaign to quash state-by-state AI regulations is on. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Dec. 11 directing the federal government to establish a new national approach to artificial intelligence and to push back against state-by-state AI rules the administration says are slowing U.S. innovation. For banks, payments firms and FinTechs leaning on AI for fraud detection, credit decisioning and customer-facing chatbots, the message is straightforward: the White House is seeking one federal playbook, not a patchwork of state requirements.