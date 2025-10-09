Why AI’s Potential Is in the Mundane, Not the Moonshots

Highlights
AI adoption should start with low-risk, high-volume internal tasks while companies shore up data and governance.
Executives risk overhauling systems too soon, as technology evolves every three to six months, making strategic patience essential.
The most durable opportunities will come from hyper-vertical AI and defensible moats, not moonshot projects.
Artificial intelligence is moving so fast that its promise can feel dizzying. Each new month brings announcements of breakthroughs that could redefine industries. For business leaders, the challenge is not only deciding whether to embrace AI but understanding why, when and where it truly adds value.