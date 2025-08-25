Why Zero-Click Search Is Forcing Businesses to Pivot

Highlights
Zero-click results from AI search engines and chatbots are slashing website traffic, cutting off sales funnels and customer engagement opportunities.
About 80% of consumers rely on zero-click results in at least 40% of searches, reducing organic traffic by 15% to 25%.
Businesses must pivot from traditional SEO to AI-focused strategies like generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO) to stay visible.
Marketers have been working for years to refine their search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to ensure their company websites are visible in search results. But search powered by artificial intelligence (AI) risks making SEO all but obsolete.