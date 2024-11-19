European AI Search Engines Plan New Index With Merchant Rankings

Ecosia and Qwant have unveiled plans to create their own artificial intelligence (AI)-powered European search index, which could reshape online commerce by offering merchants an alternative to Google’s algorithm.

The joint venture, called the European Search Perspective (EUSP), aims to break free from Big Tech’s ranking systems by early 2025, potentially shifting consumer spending as the new index prioritizes European businesses.

“There’s no downside to having more options with different outputs and purposes,” Eli Goodman, CEO and co-founder of Datos, a Semrush Company, told PYMNTS. “Mission-driven search rankings, combined with AI, could help meet specific needs, like supporting ESG-based businesses or local companies. As we’ve seen with AI in search, it’s not necessarily about stealing market share — it’s about creating better demand.”

Google’s dominance in the search engine market, with over 90% of global search traffic, is amplified by its AI algorithms that provide personalized results, making it difficult for competitors to gain traction. Such dominance has led to antitrust concerns, as regulators argue that Google’s practices limit competition and innovation. The European Commission fined Google $2.7 billion in 2017 and $5 billion in 2018 for anticompetitive practices.

Joining Forces for Search

Ecosia and Qwant are combining search technologies in a new Paris-based company, with an initial focus on French and German results. Both currently rely on Microsoft’s Bing and Google for back-end search.

Qwant’s engineering team and technology will join the EUSP in early 2025. The EUSP aims to build Europe’s own search index that other companies can use, including for AI development.

“The mission is clear — to develop democratic, sovereign tech on the continent at the same time when generative AI will profoundly redefine the online search experience,” Qwant CEO Olivier Abecassis, who will lead EUSP, said in a Nov. 8 news release.

Challenges to Google

Recent European efforts to create alternatives to Google Search reflect a push for greater digital sovereignty and reduced dependence on Big Tech. One such initiative is “OpenWebSearch.eu,” a project funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe program. Launched in 2022, this collaboration between France, Germany and other partners aims to build an open-source search engine that prioritizes privacy and transparency.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has also introduced the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2023, to limit monopolistic practices by major platforms like Google. Together, these moves are part of Europe’s broader strategy to foster competition and digital independence.

Tom South, director of organic and web at Epos Now, highlighted how shifts in consumer behavior and collaboration between key players create an opportunity to take on Google’s dominance. He told PYMNTS: “The concept of sustainable search engines is nothing new, but having two major players in the field joining forces against Google at a time when consumer appetite for more value-driven services is higher could help to drive some tangible competition to the search giant’s market dominance.”

He added that recent surges in sign-ups to the values-focused social network Bluesky suggest a market for more ethical versions of AI technology.

“But whether or not the mission-driven approach of an ethical search engine can take on the omnipresence of Google is another matter entirely,” South said.

“Today, it’s easier than ever to identify the ESG credentials of sustainability-focused businesses through transparent reporting and data produced at the point of sale and throughout the supply chain,” South added. He highlighted that consumers clearly care about ethics online, as shown by recent shifts in social media platform usage.

“If there was ever a time to challenge the might of Google, it’s now,” he said.