Worldpay and Trulioo Partner to Deliver Safeguards for Agentic Commerce

Payments technology company Worldpay has partnered with digital identity platform Trulioo to deliver safeguards for agentic commerce.

The tools delivered by this collaboration will ensure that merchants, payment providers and consumers can trust artificial intelligence (AI) agent-based transactions, the companies said in a Thursday (Aug. 14) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

Worldpay will empower merchants to leverage Trulioo’s Know Your Agent (KYA) framework to assess the legitimacy of AI agents by validating consumer intent and the authority granted to the agents, according to the release.

With this capability, merchants can grow their sales by allowing access to verified AI agents, while preventing fraud and unauthorized purchases, per the release.

“By partnering with Trulioo, we’re delivering the trust infrastructure our ecosystem needs and empowering businesses and consumers to embrace AI-powered commerce with confidence, knowing that safety and transparency are at the heart of every transaction,” Worldpay Chief Product Officer Cindy Turner said in the release.

Trulioo CEO Vicky Bindra said in the release: “With Worldpay, we’re laying the foundation for a more secure and accountable digital ecosystem — one where AI agents can operate transparently, and consumers stay in control.”

While many merchants worry about malicious automation and the potential for additional friction at checkout, there is a real upside because bots can generate entirely new revenue streams by automating replenishment and acting as always-on personal shoppers, Bindra told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted July 29.

“If I was a merchant, I never want to deny revenue,” Bindra said. “Figure out a way you can do it securely. You don’t need to do it tomorrow. Spend the next 30 to 60 days doing two things: go to your acquirer and ask for a hosted page, or lean on your ISV (independent software vendor). There are many ways you can reduce risk without doing much more yourself.”

Similarly, Worldpay is “quite bullish on agentic checkout and agentic commerce,” Nabil Manji, SVP head of FinTech growth and financial partnerships at Worldpay, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in June.

“Merchants, acquirers, issuers, networks; we all need to think about how we’re preparing for that future,” Manji said. “Because once consumers adopt agent checkout, it’ll become the predominant form of lead generation and purchase.”