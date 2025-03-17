Zoom Adds More AI Agents Across Platform

Zoom has added new artificial intelligence (AI) agentic skills to its AI Companion.

These agentic skills have been deployed across the Zoom platform, the company said in a Monday (March 17) press release.

“AI Companion is evolving from a personal assistant to being truly agentic, which signals a major leap forward in how AI can enhance productivity and collaboration at work,” Zoom Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim said in the release.

AI Companion’s newest agentic skills include helping schedule meetings and find a time that works for everyone, generating clips and providing writing assistance for advanced document creation, according to the release.

In Zoom Business Services, AI Companion now offers a virtual agent for customer self-service. In the coming months, it will add the ability to create and deploy customizable virtual agents and aid sales with automated insights, personalized outreach, and enhanced prospecting, the release said.

Another feature that the company said is coming soon for AI Companion is the ability to work with third-party and custom agents so that it can perform tasks like streamlining sales requests for proposals (RFPs) or information technology (IT) and human resources (HR) service requests, per the release.

“We’re delivering value for our customers through AI agents and agentic skills that solve real customer problems, helping them connect, collaborate and get more done, all within the Zoom platform our users trust and love,” Hashim said in the release.

Zoom executives said in May that the company’s focus on AI has enabled it to expand its offerings, compete in new markets like the contact center space, and differentiate itself from competitors, PYMNTS reported.

“Embedding AI across all aspects of Zoom Workplace and Business Services is a key priority as we continue to drive productivity and engagement for our customers,” Kelly Steckelberg, who was chief financial officer of Zoom at the time, said during the company’s quarterly earnings call in May.

It was reported March 6 that Meta is planning a major expansion of its AI offerings for business users and expects every business to have an AI agent acting on its behalf.

On March 4, it was reported that Amazon Web Services (AWS) formed a new group focused on agentic AI and believes the technology could be “the next multibillion business for AWS.”