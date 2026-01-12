Agriculture Executives Move AI Into Farming’s Economic Core
At CES last week, executives from agriculture, genetics and crop-protection companies in a panel discussion described how artificial intelligence (AI) is moving upstream into the economic core of farming, reshaping decisions about what gets planted, where inputs are applied and how yields are maximized. Agriculture operates on razor-thin margins at global scale, meaning even small gains in efficiency or forecasting can ripple into billions of dollars across food supply chains.