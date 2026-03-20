AI Adoption Is Being Measured in Tokens, but the Metric Falls Short, Experts Say

Highlights
Companies are moving away from traditional per-user licensing toward token consumption as the primary metric for measuring AI adoption, workflow intensity, and enterprise spending.
Industry leaders, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, suggest that employees may soon manage annual token budgets — a shift that treats AI compute power as a granular, real-time resource tied directly to worker behavior.
While token tracking provides cost transparency, it risks becoming a misleading productivity proxy; high token usage often reflects inefficient prompting or “agentic” workflow leaks rather than high-quality business outcomes or ROI.
A growing number of companies are using a unit called the token to measure how much their employees and workflows use artificial intelligence, according to The Wall Street Journal. Companies that now regularly use AI are starting to track their workers’ use of tokens, AI’s unit of measurement.