Cursor Seeks $50 Billion Valuation to Grow AI Coding Assistant

Cursor is reportedly seeking a valuation of $50 billion from a planned funding round.

The artificial intelligence (AI) coding startup is in talks with investors about the round, which would almost double the company’s valuation, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (March 12), citing sources familiar with the matter.

Cursor makes an AI assistant that helps programmers more efficiently write and debut code. As Bloomberg notes, it has become one of the fastest-growing startups ever, and a key player in the “vibe coding” space amid demand from software developers for coding tools.

The company was valued at $29.3 billion in November after raising $2.3 billion, the report said, with annualized revenue exceeding $2 billion last month. Bloomberg characterizes Anthropic as Cursor’s chief rival, with that company accelerating its enterprise coding offerings.

When Anthropic announced last month that it raised $30 billion in a Series G funding round — valuing the company at $380 billion — it attributed investors’ interest in part to its strength in enterprise AI and coding.

The company’s agentic coding tool Claude Code became available to the general public in May and now has run-rate revenue of $2.5 billion. Rival AI startup OpenAI has its own coding assistant, Codex, which was featured in the company’s Super Bowl ad this year.

Vibe coding is the ability to express intent in “plain language and have AI systems translate that intent into functional outputs,” as PYMNTS wrote earlier this year. The concept has begun moving into the finance space and is changing now just how finance teams operate, but also how they think.

The office of the CFO is, on paper, a perfect fit for vibe coding. Finance has always been data-rich and time-poor. Modern organizations generate enormous volumes of financial and operational data across ERP systems, planning tools, data warehouses and point solutions.

“The challenge has never been access to this data, but the friction involved in interrogating it. Queries require technical expertise, models require specialized knowledge, and presentations require manual assembly,” PYMNTS wrote.

“Each incremental step adds latency between questions and answers. However, vibe coding and conversational AI promise to help collapse much of that friction.”

Research from PYMNTS Intelligence, from the report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience,” shows that companies are already using AI tools for their finance operations, with 70% saying they use the technology to manage cash flow.

“The most advanced, those using agentic AI, capable of autonomous decision-making, have automated up to 95% their accounts receivable processes, compared to just 38% among firms without AI integration,” PYMNTS added.