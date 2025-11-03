Vibe Coding Won’t Replace Humans Anytime Soon, Data Shows
Autonomous coding agents can now generate, test and debug entire applications but they still falter without human oversight. A new academic work titled, “A Survey of Vibe Coding with Large Language Models” finds that even advanced models capable of building complete apps lose accuracy and efficiency when developers aren’t part of the process. The study measured a 53% decline in code accuracy and a 19% increase in task completion time when human feedback loops were removed. The findings support a growing consensus: AI will not replace software engineers anytime soon, but it will redefine how they work.