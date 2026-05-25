Dick’s Offers Athletes Access to an AI-Powered Coach

Dick’s Sporting Goods has introduced a conversational artificial intelligence tool for athletes.

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Coach by Dick’s is designed to “support athletes throughout their journey, whether they are just getting started in a sport, improving their game, looking for the latest performance gear or getting ready for this weekend’s tailgate,” the retailer said in a news release Friday (May 22).

Found on the company’s mobile app, Coach is designed to provide guidance “rooted in sport, product knowledge and individual athlete needs,” the release added, using a mix of agentic AI, Adobe Brand Concierge and Dick’s “content and knowledge.”

Through “natural conversation” Coach helps athletes get tailored product recommendations, access tips and education, and make decisions about products and services, the release added.

“We designed Coach by Dick’s to meet athletes where they are on their sports journey,” said Vlad Rak, chief technology officer at Dick’s.

“By bringing together the depth of our product knowledge, our understanding of sport, and what each athlete is trying to accomplish, we can respond in real time with guidance that’s relevant in the moment. Coach by Dick’s helps guide athletes to the right product, the right fit, and trusted expertise so every interaction is personal to what they need.”

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This isn’t Dick’s first foray into AI use. Company officials said last year that the retailer was focused on AI-driven inventory management and RFID (radio frequency identification) automation in its stores.

“We’re investing in tools for our teammates so that they use RFID to help find products around the store and to be able to send products faster to athletes,” CEO Lauren Hobart told analysts on an earnings call. “And we have AI embedded in many of these tools. We’ve got search function, supercharge search on e-com that is based on AI enablement and as is teammate scheduling, and product and merch assortment planning.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has found large numbers of consumers interested in using agentic AI for a range of purposes, including the 71% who said they would consider using the technology for health and wellness management, and 70% show interest in using AI agents for travel planning.

“Beyond the headline numbers, the report surfaces a structural shift with implications for banks, networks and merchants,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this year. “As consumers become accustomed to AI-native interfaces, many begin to prefer an end-to-end journey inside those environments.”