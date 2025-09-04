Retailers Lean on AI to Optimize Inventory

Highlights
Retailers are embedding AI into inventory and supply chain systems, cutting excess stock while keeping shelves stocked with items customers want.
Earnings reports show that AI-led improvements, from reduced shrink and surplus to better in-stock performance, are now part of corporate financial narratives.
Across major chains like Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Amazon and others, AI for inventory is emerging from pilot to material operational strategy.
Retailers are navigating a consumer landscape where every misstep in stocking the right product can mean lost sales or excess costs.
See More In: Amazon, artificial intelligence, Dick's Sporting Goods, Earnings, ecommerce, Kohl’s, Macy’s, News, PYMNTS News, Retail, Target, walmart