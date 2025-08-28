Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Sees ‘No Slowdown’ With Consumer Spending

Highlights
Dick’s Sporting Goods saw a 5% sales increase to $3.7 billion, with comparable sales up 5% driven by both higher transaction volumes and larger ticket sizes.
Consumers are spending across all income demographics, with no evidence of trade-down behavior, and growth was broad-based across all segments, per management commentary.
Online shopping and engagement remains a key driver, with GameChanger app users rising 16% to 7.4 million and eCommerce sales showing momentum.
Dick’s Sporting Goods reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, providing additional evidence in the surge of retailers’ latest reports that consumers are willing to spend in-store, and especially online.