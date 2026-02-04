Fei-Fei Li Says AI Progress Now Depends on Physical Context
For much of the past decade, progress in artificial intelligence has been measured by how fluently machines handle language. In her onstage conversation on Tuesday (Feb. 3) with Jeetu Patel, chief product officer at Cisco, World Labs CEO Fei-Fei Li argued that this focus is now running into a harder constraint: systems that reason well in text still lack a reliable understanding of the physical world they are increasingly asked to act in.