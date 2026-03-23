Fragmented Payment Stacks Push Merchants to Reclaim Control of Digital Identity

Highlights
Digital identity (MIDs, tokens, customer profiles) is becoming a key business asset, but is often fragmented and poorly understood across multiple providers.
This fragmentation breaks continuity and weakens recognition, leading to issues like lower approval rates and less control over how merchants and customers are represented.
Managing identity as a strategic portfolio improves performance and flexibility, enabling better interoperability, stronger fraud detection and more resilient operations.
Identity is fast becoming one of the most valuable assets a business owns. Not brand identity or customer sentiment — but the digital identifiers that make transactions possible: merchant IDs (MIDs), payment tokens, processor vault records, device fingerprints and customer profiles.