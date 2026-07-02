CFOs Looking for New Growth Levers Are Targeting Idle Cash

Better ERP data, payments visibility and predictive tools allow CFOs to segment liquidity by purpose, reduce trapped cash and make faster decisions about when to hold, release, accelerate or redeploy money.

Top-performing firms convert cash nearly twice as fast as laggards, using tools like virtual cards and real-time data to deploy liquidity for growth rather than preserving it only for emergencies.

CFOs are looking beyond how much liquidity they hold to whether cash is visible, forecastable, movable and usable across receivables, payables, settlement windows and bank accounts.

Corporate cash used to be judged by its presence.

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The more liquidity a company had, the safer it looked, and that logic still matters, particularly in a market shaped by interest-rate uncertainty, uneven demand, supply chain disruption and higher financing costs.

However, for today’s chief financial officers, the more important question is becoming less about the size of the cash cushion and more about its usefulness. The new CFO playbook is built around whether cash is visible, forecastable, movable and strategically available when the business needs it.

The shift is subtle but consequential. Idle cash is no longer only money earning too little. It is money moving too slowly.

See also: The $100 Million CFO Doesn’t Keep Score. They Call the Plays.

Idle Cash Is a Timing Problem

The phrase idle cash can make the issue sound passive, as though excess money is simply sitting in an account waiting for a better investment decision. For many companies, the deeper problem is operational because their cash is trapped in the wrong part of the enterprise, like in receivables not yet collected, invoices not yet reconciled, payments not yet approved, settlement windows not yet closed, or bank accounts not yet visible to the people making funding decisions.

Cash velocity is an operating issue. The CFO cannot optimize liquidity without understanding the systems that slow it down. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience” found that 77.9% of CFOs see improving the cash flow cycle as “very or extremely important” to their strategy in the year ahead.

As a result, working capital is moving out of the back office. For years, firms managed working capital as a defensive discipline. CFOs instructed their teams to collect faster, stretch payables carefully, keep inventory lean and protect the operating buffer. Today, top finance teams are treating working capital as a strategic architecture for timing decisions.

The difference is measurable. According to PYMNTS Intelligence’s June “Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” top-performing middle-market firms surveyed convert cash in an average of 24.2 days, compared with 44.4 days for lower-performing peers. That spread is not merely a liquidity statistic. It reflects the ability of finance, procurement, operations and suppliers to operate from shared data and act before opportunities expire.

The Working Capital index found that 80% of high-performing enterprise finance teams use working capital solutions like virtual cards for planned growth, compared to just 2% of bottom performers. Among laggards, 67% reserve working capital for emergencies rather than deploying it as a strategic asset.

The implication is that cash discipline is no longer synonymous with cash hoarding. The more advanced move is cash orchestration, or knowing when to hold liquidity, when to release it, when to accelerate a supplier payment, when to preserve optionality and when to convert trapped working capital into operating leverage.

Read also: The 7 AI Terms Every CFO Needs to Understand

AI Turns Cash Forecasting Into Allocation Permission

CFOs do not move cash aggressively when forecasts are weak. They over-buffer, delay decisions or rely on costly external financing because uncertainty has its own price. Artificial intelligence begins to change that equation by ingesting ERP data, invoice patterns, supplier behavior, bank feeds, customer payment histories and scenario assumptions to produce more dynamic views of future liquidity.

“What real-time transaction data is doing is enabling us to have a forward-looking assessment,” Boost Payment Solutions Chief Technology Officer Rinku Sharma told PYMNTS in April. “The question used to be what happened. Now the question is, ‘What should we do about it right now?’”

The 2026 CFO mandate is to segment liquidity by purpose and engineer movement around that segmentation. Operating cash must remain available, while strategic reserves must remain resilient and excess cash should be deliberately deployed. In that context, trapped cash should be released, supplier payments should be timed with precision, and receivables should be accelerated where the return justifies the cost.

That is the real shift behind the idle cash conversation. Treasury is moving from passive management to active design. Payments infrastructure, AI forecasting, working capital tools and real-time data are converging into a new operating model in which cash is not merely recorded after the fact but directed as an enterprise asset.

That puts pressure on CFOs to ensure that their operations are future-ready.

“We see challenges around legacy ERP systems with limited AR API capabilities,” Michael Younkie, vice president of product management at Billtrust, told PYMNTS in January.

“We like to tie clear measurable KPIs to upfront things like DSO reduction, straight-through processing, digital invoice adoption,” Younkie added.

ERP modernization conversations are gaining urgency inside the finance function. CFOs increasingly recognize that AI readiness is not merely about deploying new tools. It requires rethinking the systems that govern enterprise data flows at their source. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making” found that more than 80% of CFOs at large companies are either already using AI or considering adopting it.

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