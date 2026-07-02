CFOs Looking for New Growth Levers Are Targeting Idle Cash

Highlights
CFOs are looking beyond how much liquidity they hold to whether cash is visible, forecastable, movable and usable across receivables, payables, settlement windows and bank accounts.
Top-performing firms convert cash nearly twice as fast as laggards, using tools like virtual cards and real-time data to deploy liquidity for growth rather than preserving it only for emergencies.
Better ERP data, payments visibility and predictive tools allow CFOs to segment liquidity by purpose, reduce trapped cash and make faster decisions about when to hold, release, accelerate or redeploy money.
Corporate cash used to be judged by its presence.