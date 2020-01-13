Bank Regulation

Wells Growth Hampered By Outdated Systems, Tech Failures

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news

Wells Fargo is striving to revamp its approach to technology to ensure systems stay online, satisfy regulators and block cybercriminals, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday (Jan. 11).

Following the 2016 incident of bogus accounts, regulators have been watching the bank closely and have handed down edicts that Wells Fargo has had trouble meeting due to obsolete methods and resources, past and current personnel told the WSJ.

The firm’s main operations were hampered by trouble handling everyday challenges such as supervising workers’ wages and creating a fresh channel for financial advisers.

“We need to be a technology company,” Charles Scharf, CEO, said in his first meeting with employees after taking the job in October, the WSJ said. 

Saul Van Beurden, head of technology who is also a newer hire, said in an interview that he has prioritized addressing regulators’ concerns, hiring top talent and ensuring systems stay online.

He said repairing problems pointed out by regulators is his “first priority.” Van Beurden came to Wells Fargo in April from JPMorgan Chase and reports to Scharf. 

 When “the app is down, the bank is down for our customers,” he said.

Although Wells Fargo contends that in the 1990s it was the first U.S. financial institution to offer digital banking, it has trailed behind, current and former employees told the news outlet.

Mark McAllister, a 2014-19 project manager, said the bank struggled with organized reporting, whereas regulators had expectations regarding meticulous records. For example, the necessary records for Apple Pay were often non-existent, probably due to manual processes.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency advised Wells Fargo to overhaul its human resources and technology systems. The agency especially had issues with the bank’s manual processes for supervising pay and performance for its 260,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

Last month, Wells Fargo hired Scott Powell to be its new chief operating officer and serve on the bank’s operating committee. Powell is the former Santander head executive. 

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesla Tesla
3.0K
Safety and Security

Tesla Invites Hackers To Find Flaws For Prizes At Competition

PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin
2.6K
Cryptocurrency

People’s Bank Of China Making Progress Toward Digital Coin

2.2K
Commerce Connected

This Week In Payments: Feeding The Hunger For Innovation, Sometimes Literally

2.2K
Retail

How Mom-and-Pops Can Survive Retail’s Apocalypse

After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It
2.1K
Amazon

After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It

IoT, connected cars, voice-activated commerce IoT, connected cars, voice-activated commerce
2.1K
Voice Activation

Fiserv: Why Gas Is Just The Start Of What Alexa Will Pay For

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing
2.1K
B2B Payments

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing

2.0K
VISA

Visa: Road-Tripping Into Connected Commerce’s Future

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon
2.0K
Amazon

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon

2.0K
Intelligence of Things

Why An API May Be The Ticket To Solving Public Transit’s Cash Flow Jam

Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Checking Employees’ Computers For Signs Of Ransomware

A New B2B FinTech Unicorn, More Funding Ahead A New B2B FinTech Unicorn, More Funding Ahead
1.9K
B2B Payments

A New B2B FinTech Unicorn, And More Funding Ahead

Just Eat Just Eat
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Wins Bid For UK’s Just Eat With $8B Share Offer

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment
1.8K
International

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment

PayU, LazyPay, PaySense, India, Netherlands, acquisition, majority stake, unbanked, under-banked, news PayU, LazyPay, PaySense, India, Netherlands, acquisition, majority stake, unbanked, under-banked, news
1.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayU Buys Majority Stake In India FinTech PaySense