Outgoing OCC head Rodney Hood says his tenure was marked by expanding digital assets efforts and embracing bank-FinTech collaborations.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
“Since my arrival, I demonstrated that ‘acting’ does not mean ‘inactive’ and I am immensely proud of all the OCC has accomplished in a short amount of time to advance the safety, soundness and fairness of the federal banking system,” Hood said Monday (July 14), days after the U.S. named its first full-time Comptroller of the Currency in five years.
He made these comments in a news release touting the agency’s efforts during his five-month tenure, including work by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to expand banking activities with digital assets.
These include:
Among the other initiatives Hood mentioned are:
Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last week about Jonathan Gould, Hood’s successor, whose appointment to head the OCC had just been confirmed.
“His experience as chief legal officer at blockchain firm Bifury and a previous tenure at the [OCC] during the previous Trump administration as senior deputy comptroller and chief counsel signal a relaxation of digital asset regulations, particularly for banks, and an easier path for some of nonbanks and digital upstarts to obtain banking charters,” that report said.
Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee in March, Gould argued that in the years since the 2008 financial crisis, banking regulators have “at times tried to eliminate rather than manage risk, frustrating the ability of banks to fulfill their function.”
Departing OCC Head Touts Digital Assets Efforts
Defense Department to Spend $1 Billion on ‘Offensive Cyber Operations’
Who Owns the Pay Flow? How CFOs Balance Contract Cycles and B2B Automation
Google AI Chatbot Target of Potential Phishing Attacks
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.