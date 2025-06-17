Lawmakers Zero In on Check Fraud Crisis

Highlights
Regulators are seeking public input on combating payments fraud, particularly check theft, through a joint request for comment issued by the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
New Senate legislation proposes establishing a task force to address payments fraud, including check fraud, which accounted for an estimated $234 billion in losses. The task force would develop best practices.
The federal government is transitioning away from paper checks due to their susceptibility to fraud, with an executive order mandating agencies stop issuing and accepting them by Sept. 30, shifting to electronic means.
Regulators and lawmakers are taking a fresh look at payments fraud, and as a result, federal action may be brought to bear on the growing challenge of check fraud.
