Inspector General Warns FDIC Oversight Failures Endanger Banks

Highlights
An Inspector General report has taken note of the FDIC struggles to keep pace with third-party vendor risks embedded in the financial services landscape.
Lack of clear goals and metrics hinders oversight of key service providers to banks, including processors and cloud service providers, the report stated.
Banks face exposure as regulators play catch-up with evolving vendor models.
The expansion of banking ecosystems has long been in place as financial institutions (FIs) link with providers to fine-tune and modernize operations.