Blockchain

IBM Aims To Streamline COVID-19 Supply Procurement Via Blockchain

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
IBM

To help government units and healthcare organizations discover non-traditional suppliers who have changed course to address the shortage of supplies needed for COVID-19 relief efforts, IBM unveiled a blockchain-based network called IBM Rapid Supplier Connect. The technology is available without a cost up until August 31 to “qualified buyers and suppliers” in the United States as well as Canada, according to an announcement.

The company said buyers that utilize the network can benefit from a wider range of suppliers beyond their traditional supply chain, validation checks, a streamlined onboarding process for suppliers, and inventory information in almost real time. Suppliers, on the other hand, received the benefit of access to user feedback, the ability to post/manage inventory availability, and a portable online identity.

Suppliers and buyers becoming a part the network include hospitals and organizations like Northwell Health. Phyllis McCready, Northwell Health vice president and chief procurement officer, said in the announcement, It is through creating our own GPOs and supply chain, and joining forces with non-traditional suppliers that we have maintained an adequate stockpile of PPE and other equipment and supplies, so we are pleased to join IBM Rapid Supplier Connect.”

Rapid Supplier Connect complements current supply chain networks as well as their payment services. But buyers can use the services of CDAX, a third-party paymaster, for a charge. It is forecast that it will take suppliers and buyers roughly a half hour to become a part of the network.

IBM, for its part, tapped into the Chainyard-built Trust Your Supplier platform for qualification/identification, along with the Inventory Visibility microservice and Sterling Supply Chain Suite, to prove real-time insight into a changing and uncertain supply chain.

IBM and Chainyard had announced Trust Your Supplier in August, which was described at the time as a new blockchain network for supply chain management created to bolster supplier validation, life cycle data management and onboarding. Other founding participants alongside IBM included GlaxoSmithKline, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Schneider Electric, among others.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
8.8K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 And The Great Hospital Cash Crunch

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
6.5K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
4.9K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

Apple building Apple building
4.8K
Apple

Apple Stalls Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
4.7K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

reopening sign reopening sign
4.3K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
3.2K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.1K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

2.6K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

2.5K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

What To Know When Applying For A PPP Loan What To Know When Applying For A PPP Loan
2.2K
Coronavirus

PPP Loan Program To Reopen Monday

How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds
2.1K
Artificial Intelligence

‘Paging Dr. Spot’ – How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid

Paycheck Prevention Program, PPP, funding, bank of america, CEO, Brian Moynihan Paycheck Prevention Program, PPP, funding, bank of america, CEO, Brian Moynihan
1.8K
Loans

BoA CEO Says All PPP Applications Should Be Funded