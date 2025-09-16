ORQO Launches Unified Digital Asset Management Platform and Abu Dhabi HQ

Institutional asset manager ORQO has launched its unified digital asset management platform and its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

ORQO is a holding company that includes Mount TFI, a licensed fund manager in Poland; Soil, a DeFi yield platform; Monterra Capital, a multi-strategy digital hedge fund; and Nextrope, a blockchain and artificial intelligence studio, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 16) press release.

The holding company’s CEO, Nicholas Motz, who co-founded and was engaged in each of the underlying entities before the merger, said in the release that ORQO provides “a unified, global investment ecosystem.”

“With over 10 years of experience in digital assets and more than 20 years in traditional finance, along with over $1 billion in completed transactions in traditional markets, we are combining institutional discipline with the transformative potential of blockchain,” Motz said. “Our mission is to democratize access to asset management and create lasting value for generations to come.”

ORQO currently manages over $370 million in combined assets and offers an investment ecosystem that includes regulated private credit, public equities, crypto hedge fund strategies, tokenized real estate and DeFi-native yield solutions, according to the release.

The company has licenses in Poland and Malta and is now working to obtain a license with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the release said.

With the new license and its new global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, ORQO aims to provide services directly to institutional clients in the UAE and throughout the Middle East, per the release.

In another recent development in this space, digital asset management firm ReserveOne said in July that it was going public in a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

ReserveOne said it was inspired by the proposed national cryptocurrency reserve and plans to hold and manage digital assets, such as bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

On Sept. 8, Grayscale filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to rename its Grayscale Chainlink Trust, which holds LINK digital assets, as Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF.

The exchange-traded fund would list shares on NYSE Arca if the SEC adopts a proposed rule change submitted by NYSE Arca to permit the listing and trading of shares of certain commodity-based exchange-traded products.