Zombie Blockchains Are Coming Back From the ‘Dead’ as Crypto Rebounds

Highlights
After the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in 2022 along with other sector-wide scandals and failures, “zombie blockchains” (like Solano, Algorand, Cardano, and BNB Chain) seemed doomed but survived thanks to active developer communities.
The crypto narrative has shifted from “coins as money” to blockchains as middleware — secure, transparent rails for applications.
The revival of these blockchains highlights that survival through downturns can strengthen credibility; their existing infrastructure and developer ecosystems now make them competitive in securing partnerships and large-scale pilots.
In late 2022, the mood around the crypto industry was funereal. The scandalously criminal collapse of FTX and the implosion of associated hedge fund Alameda Research left deep scars across the digital asset world, turning once popular blockchains and their respective cryptocurrencies into “ghost” chains as confidence in the industry cratered.