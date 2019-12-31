Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Users Can Buy Crypto With Credit On Bitcoin.com; Detained Ethereum Developer Released On $1M Bail

Users Can Buy Crypto With Credit On Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is partnering with Moonpay to enable investors to use a credit or debit card when buying cryptocurrency on the Bitcoin.com Exchange, Bitcoin.com announced.

Moonpay, a fiat-crypto payment provider, already uses the Bitcoin.com Wallet.

“We are very excited to partner with Moonpay to offer our users a simple way to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat money,” said Danish Chaudhry, chief operating officer of the Bitcoin.com Exchange. “Bitcoin.com Exchange is dedicated to making it easier for newbies in the industry to get started, so making crypto available via fiat was a logical next step towards achieving our mission.”

The Bitcoin.com Exchange was launched in September by Bitcoin.com following a re-branding. The exchange gives both beginners and seasoned traders a secure platform for transactions.

Moonpay and Bitcoin.com will continue to work jointly to enhance the fiat-crypto onboarding process. The two firms are also planning to add Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) tokens to the fiat gateway.

In other crypto news, Ethereum Foundation researcher Virgil Griffith was released on a $1 million bond to his parent’s Tuscaloosa, Alabama, home after having been denied bail on Dec. 26, Coindesk reported.

U.S. District Court Judge Vernon Broderick said in New York Monday (Dec. 30), “Laws in this country are not suggestions.”

The hearing was an appeal of the court’s initial denial of Griffith’s release on bail. The U.S. attorney had cited text messages indicating the accused’s intent “to renounce his citizenship as a deciding factor in the denial,” according to the report.

Griffith is suspended from serving as the Ethereum Foundation’s head of special projects. He was arrested on Thanksgiving Day at an airport in Los Angeles after reportedly speaking at a North Korean conference organized by the government in Pyongyang.

According to reports, he allegedly offered to assist North Korea in using blockchain and cryptocurrency to bypass U.S. sanctions. He was charged with conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by traveling to North Korea for a cryptocurrency conference.

