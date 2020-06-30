Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Balancer Reports $500K Token Theft Attack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Balancer Reports Token Theft Attack

Balancer Pool suffered a complicated attack that took advantage of a technicality in its system, Coindesk reported. The identity of the attacker is still reportedly not known, and the hacker is said to have hidden his or her footprint effectively.

Exchange aggregator 1inch said in a blog post, “The person behind this attack was [a] very sophisticated smart contract engineer with extensive knowledge and understanding of the leading DeFi protocols.”

The hacker reportedly borrowed WETH tokens through a flash loan and then traded STA himself or herself. STA is a token that loses a small percentage of its value with every trade.

He or she reportedly traded STA and WETH a number of times up to the point that the STA liquidity pool was so depleted that the balance was practically zero. The attacker reportedly conducted the same attack with SNX, LINK, and WBTC.

The news comes as Balancer recently rolled out its own “BAL” token.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

1.8K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

The Unexpected Ways Dining Is Evolving
1.8K
Retail

The Unexpected Ways Dining Out Is Evolving

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
1.7K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

german-accounting-regulations
1.7K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

amazon-softbank-ozon
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
1.6K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
1.6K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

wirecard-pay-creditors
1.5K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

1.5K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

1.4K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

1.4K
Bank Regulation

FDIC Looks To Modernize Bank Reporting

Managing Drug Discounting’s $8B Problem Via APIs
1.3K
API

APIs And Fixing Drug Discounting’s $8 Billion-A-Year Problem

1.3K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud