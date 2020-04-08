Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bisq Resumes Trading Following $250K+ Hack; TX Securities Board Takes Emergency Action Against Crypto Mining Firm

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Cryptocurrency

After a cybercriminal took advantage of a sizable software flaw to steal digital currency valued at over $250,000, Bisq suddenly stopped allowing trading Tuesday night (April 7) when it came across “a critical security vulnerability,” Coindesk reported.

The decentralized exchange (DEX) said it engaged in the “unprecedented” measure after discovering the glitch. Bisq was reportedly able to rectify the flaw on Wednesday (April 8) and informed the outlet that trading had started once more.

The hacker stole the funds by reportedly making the default fallback address their own. (The default fallback is where digital currency arrives if a trade does not work.) The hacker would appear to be a seller and begin a trade with a buyer. After that time, they would let the clock run. The digital assets arrived with the hacker instead of their rightful owners in addition to the security deposit and payment.

Monero (XMR) valued at $230,000 and bitcoin (BTC) valued at $22,000 was taken in the thefts, per the report. Overall, the value of the stolen cryptocurrency exceeds $250,000.

In other news, a digital currency mining firm is vowing to double the funds of investors in one year and saying it is giving funds to a charitable organization to fight COVID-19, per an emergency action that the Texas State Securities Board took Wednesday, according to a press release from the state body.

Ultra BTC Mining LLC purports that is has notched $18 million from residents of Texas for investments in technology to compute digital currency, per the release. The Texas action was brought along with the Alabama Securities Commission to “stop the ongoing illegal offering,” the release stated.

The company is also reportedly informing possible investors that an investment of $10,000 in computing power will return almost $10,5000 each year, while an investment of $50,000 will return almost $52,000 yearly.

The board also said that Ultra and an agent of the firm are “touting the company’s charitable donations to assist victims of the coronavirus pandemic.” It said Ultra Mining claims that it has already donated $100,000 to UNICEF but “refused to provide any information that verifies the donation.”

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
14.0K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
11.1K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
8.1K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
5.6K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.1K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
5.0K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.4K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.3K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.2K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.0K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.0K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
3.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.4K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.3K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans