Amazon Is Becoming a Gateway to ChatGPT Ads

Highlights
Amazon Ads and OpenAI launched a pilot Sept. 10 letting select U.S. advertisers buy ChatGPT ad space through Amazon DSP, with Delta Vacations among the first brands testing it.
Amazon sets up and manages the campaigns, but OpenAI’s system still decides which ads actually appear and where. Neither company gave up full control.
OpenAI’s real gain isn’t audience, it already has that. It’s Amazon’s $70 billion ad machine, the sales relationships and buying infrastructure OpenAI would otherwise have had to build from scratch to chase its $100 billion ad target.
Amazon Ads has announced a partnership with OpenAI, letting select U.S. advertisers extend their existing Amazon campaigns directly into ChatGPT, Amazon said.