Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Canaan Reports $148.6M In Losses For 2019; Shopping App Fold Signs On To Visa Fast Track Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily

Canaan Creative, the Chinese bitcoin miner maker, registered a net loss of $148.6 million for last year on $204.3 million in revenue, CoinDesk reported.

The company said it had $114.7 million net loss in just the fourth quarter of last year. Canaan, for its part, put forward its inaugural earnings report after going public last November in the United States.

The price of the company’s stock has been declining as of its initial public offering (IPO) and reportedly trades at approximately $3.50 for each share as of now. Canaan said it sold overall computer power of 10.5 exhashes per second that comprised for approximately 20 percent of the computing power growth of the bitcoin network in 2019.

In a Thursday earnings call, as cited by CoinDesk, Canaan Founder and CEO Nangeng Zhang said the company witnessed a “considerable drop” in volume in December with the unsteadiness in the price of bitcoin even though the firm had registered a rise in sales in October as well as November.

In other news, bitcoin shopping app Fold has become a part of Visa’s FinTech Fast Track program, which will accelerate its integration with the payments firm, per an announcement.

Fold will now have the ability to provide a co-branded Visa card that lets consumers receive bitcoin rewards via Fast Track.

With the Fold card, customers will be able to spend dollars and earn bitcoin in return on each purchase. Fold CEO Will Reeves said in the announcement, in part, “Fold makes it easy for anyone to get their first piece of bitcoin when using the Fold card to earn bitcoin rewards on any purchase.”

Fold said in the announcement that its clients might prefer bitcoin over loyalty points, airline miles and other rewards programs specific to stores. It also noted that “since bitcoin has no expiration date, the rewards can be used to offset the cost of a consumer’s next purchase, saved, or withdrawn — giving consumers freedom and flexibility.”

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
24.8K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
11.0K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
4.9K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.5K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.8K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.7K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.7K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.6K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans
3.5K
Loans

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In Loans To Boost Economy

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.3K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted
2.8K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted

Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out
2.8K
Loans

Rebounding From SBA’s Bumpy PPP Roll Out

SBA, PPP, coronavirus, relief package, small business loans, SBA, PPP, coronavirus, relief package, small business loans,
2.8K
Loans

SBA Computer System Crash Further Tangles PPP Loan Process

Blockchain Blockchain
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Tesla Tests Blockchain To Speed Up Trucking Shipments in Shanghai; Bank Of England May Team With Companies On Digital Currency