“The Crypto Cruise Ship” is getting ready to depart from the Mediterranean and anchor in the Gulf of Panama, according to an announcement.

The “MS Satoshi,” as the ship is to be named, is 804 feet and was bought rom a cruise ship company, according to the announcement.

It will function as a “gathering place” for those interested in digital currencies or those who start businesses in addition to researchers, expats and digital nomads.

The cabins will be sold by Ocean Builders, which is a firm in the midst of developing floating homes.

In other news, Stellar has become an official blockchain for USD Coin (USDC), which is anticipated to be available on Stellar in the first quarter of next year, according to a Thursday (Oct. 15) announcement from the Centre Consortium.

Stellar is the third blockchain that has native support for USDC, according to the consortium, which was co-founded by Coinbase and Circle.

Stellar’s support for USDC occurs as both have had consistent and sizable expansion, according to the announcement.

USDC, for its part, has seen over 500 percent growth in the past half year and has expanded to more than 2.8 billion USDC in circulation, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, the federal government is Nigeria is said to be creating a framework to allow for countrywide digital currency adoption, CoinDesk reported.

The National Information Technology Development Agency and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy of the country have teamed to create a framework for country blockchain adoption, CoinDesk reported, citing local media.

The potential adoption blueprint reportedly encompasses a program to make a legal structure to supervise the digital currency sector.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had decreed that cryptocurrencies were not legal tender in the country back in 2017, as the Securities and Exchange Commission of the nation cautioned against the risk of crypto investments.

In September, however, watchdogs reportedly indicated interest in supervising the vertical.