Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin daily

The owner of a site that wanted to sell fake coronavirus cures and accept payment in bitcoin has been seized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colombia.

The site, coronaprevention.com, was posted on a hacker’s forum the day after the virus was declared a national pandemic by the President, according to a complaint. The owner allegedly theorized with others about potentially selling “high markup in demand products” through the site, marking the price of the domain up and reportedly asking for payment in bitcoin.

According to the warrant, the seller then engaged with an undercover Homeland Security operative, talking about how cool it would be to sell “fake testing kits” with coronaprevention.com. The seller expressed a disdain that he couldn’t do it himself, not having enough funds to buy them from Chinese eCommerce site Alibaba.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea said the office would not “tolerate exploitation of this national emergency for personal gain […] This Office will not allow fraudsters to use anonymous online spaces and cryptocurrency to hide their harmful activities and prey on victims.”

Crime related to the coronavirus has skyrocketed in recent weeks as the virus has been the top news story around the world.

New York-based Northwell Health, a group representing over 800 hospitals, has joined up with IBM’s Rapid Supplier Connect network, which utilizes bitcoin in order to assist and vet suppliers during the pandemic.

Rapid Supplier Connect utilizes digital identity services to make the vetting process easier, and has emergency supplier onboarding. The platform also has a way for buyers to access all the services they need through one centralized program, including product listings.

IBM said the product was supposed to offset the habit of some health providers of turning to new, unproven and not-yet-trustworthy new suppliers during the pandemic as resources run thin.

Phyllis McCready, Northwell Health vice president and chief procurement officer, said it was important to preserve supplies, as Northwell had done, stockpiling medical necessities like personal protection equipment (PPE).

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
8.3K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

Facebook Facebook
7.5K
Facebook

Facebook Unveils Zoom Rival Called ‘Messenger Rooms’

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
6.4K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin
5.5K
IPO

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
3.7K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

Auto Insurers Auto Insurers
3.2K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Auto Insurers Give Back Premiums; UNH Refunds $27M+ To Students

Monzo Monzo
2.9K
Banking

Monzo Ahead Of Revolut For US Banking License

banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus
2.8K
Loans

Banks Warn Replenished PPP Loan Funds May Already Be Spoken For

Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits
2.5K
Bank Regulation

Fed Ends Limits On Savings Withdrawals, Transfers

The Weekender The Weekender
2.4K
News

ID Verification, Insurance AI, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook
2.0K
Retail

Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook Amid Loss Of Sales, Subscribers

2.0K
News

The Week In Payments: Facebook Expands, Travel Rebounds And The Workplace Resets

yuan, digital currency, starbucks, subway, McDonald's, libra, bitcoin cryptocurrency, blockchain yuan, digital currency, starbucks, subway, McDonald's, libra, bitcoin cryptocurrency, blockchain
2.0K
Cryptocurrency

Starbucks Among 19 Firms Trialing China’s Digital Yuan

SBA To Roll Out More COVID-19 SMB Aid SBA To Roll Out More COVID-19 SMB Aid
1.8K
Coronavirus

SBA To Roll Out More COVID-19 SMB Aid Early Next Week

b2b fintech venture capital b2b fintech venture capital
1.8K
B2B Payments

Southeast Asia B2B FinTech Keeps VC Wheels Turning