Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: US Bank Regulator Says Licensing Crypto Firms As FIs ‘Makes Sense’; Korean Luxe Retailers Pay Rewards Via Blockchain

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily

U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Chief Operating Officer Brian Brooks said he thinks digital currency firms could go under a federal licensing program in the event they offer what could be called payment services, CoinDesk reported.

Brooks said at virtual conference, “Crypto is one of those areas where we have to ask ourselves, does it make more sense to think of crypto projects as local projects or global projects. If they’re global, then the rationale for a single national license makes more sense. Increasingly, it looks a lot like crypto is banking for the 21st century.”

He provided remittances, stablecoins and some tokens as scenarios in which digital currency upstarts might appear more akin to banking services.

Meanwhile, MiL.k, a blockchain loyalty system, and Korean luxury retail chain Shinsegae Duty Free have joined forces to allow rewards points to be managed on the blockchain, Cointelegraph reported.

Users can exchange Shinsegae rewards points for the MLK digital currency after they connect their accounts. Then, MLK can be traded for loyalty points at other companies like a travel accommodation system. Beyond Shinsegae Duty Free, Japanese retail company Rakuten reportedly lets clients trade Rakuten Group rewards points for three digital currencies through its digital currency exchange subsidiary as of late last year.

The MiL.K platform, for its part, is ERC-20 token compatible and is created on Hyperledger Fabric.

In other news, Crypto.com has received insurance valued at $360 million to cover the possible loss of tokens that are kept in offline vaults, CoinDesk reported.

The digital currency finance company got a hold of the cover through Ledger Vault that provides $150 million of pooled insurance to customers and boosted the cover with a $100 million direct policy in addition to $110 million of BitGo digital asset custody insurance.

As it stands, one exchange based in Washington state touted approximately $300 million of cover for offline accounts with another two companies promoting coverage of $200 million and higher.

Digital currency insurance, for its part, has been challenging during the last couple of years, including for large exchanges.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

This roundtable will tackle three questions: Should merger policy change during the pandemic and if so how? Is now the time to tighten or loosen the antitrust grip on Big Tech? And how could these decisions affect innovation, entrepreneurs, and startups? And spanning these questions is the unfolding crisis affecting company M&A decisions as buyers or sellers. The panel consists of economists, lawyers, and investors who are in the trenches dealing with these issues.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip
3.2K
Travel Payments

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.1K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
2.6K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.5K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.2K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
1.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
1.8K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

Vroom plans IPO Vroom plans IPO
1.8K
IPO

Digital Car Buying Platform Vroom To Test IPO Waters In June

American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all
1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Sale Of Share Of AmEx Business Travel To Carlyle And GIC Appears Dead

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
1.7K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news
1.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard Expands Global Commitment To Connect 1B People 

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
1.6K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
1.6K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing

Recurly Recurly
1.5K
Subscriptions

Why Pushing Pause Will Help Subscription Commerce Surge