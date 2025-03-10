Affirm Launches BNPL Partnership With Resale Marketplace StockX

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Affirm has teamed with resale marketplace StockX.

The collaboration, announced Monday (March 10), lets eligible StockX shoppers in the U.S. access Affirm’s payment plans when purchasing products from brands such as adidas, Supreme and Gucci.

“At StockX, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and ensure our community has access to the world’s most sought-after brands. Affirm’s range of flexible pay-over-time options, including longer-term plans, gives our customers the power to choose what works best for their needs and shop confidently,” Jacob Fenton, vice president of customer experience and insights at StockX, said in a news release.

“This partnership supports our mission to empower everyone to trade what they love, while upholding the convenience and service that define the StockX experience.”

The partnership lets shoppers choose Affirm’s biweekly or monthly payment plans at checkout, choosing custom payment plans that meet their needs, the release added. To mark the launch, the companies are offering eligible customers the chance to qualify for the “Affirm 0% APR Drop,” paying over three or six months interest-free.

“This partnership comes as demand for ‘Affirming’ apparel and accessories is higher than ever, with approximately 25% growth in these categories from October to December 2024,” Pat Suh, senior vice president of revenue at Affirm, said in the release.

“By partnering with StockX, we’re giving shoppers more of what they’re looking for at checkout — clear, flexible payment options with no late or hidden fees. This empowers them to shop responsibly and stay in control of their budget.”

The partnership is the latest in a series of collaborations between Affirm and merchants in the fashion space.

Late last month, the company formed a partnership with online personal styling service Stitch Fix, noting that consumers were increasingly using Affirm to buy from fashion brands.

“In October through December, fashion sales through Affirm were up 20% year-over-year, demonstrating a shift toward smarter, more responsible ways to pay for clothing and accessories,” Suh said at the time. “To meet this increased consumer demand, we’re growing our network to include even more fashion merchants.”

This is happening as pay-later plans continue to make inroads with luxury consumers, as PYMNTS wrote earlier this year, with wealthier households embracing BNPL offerings.

PYMNTS Intelligence research has found that for roughly two-thirds of users, cash flow management is one of the main benefits of BNPL, with around a third of users saying pay-over-time options allow them to afford larger purchases.