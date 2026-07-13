BNPL Set to Come Under Supervision of UK’s FCA

This week marks a new era for buy now, pay later (BNPL) products in the U.K.

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Beginning Wednesday (July 15), these interest-free installment products will be governed by the country’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the first time, putting a payment option used by roughly 11 million British consumers into the regulatory framework governing mainstream credit.

With the new rules, BNPL must secure FCA authorization or temporary permission, carry out proportionate affordability checks before extending credit, clearly disclose repayment terms and support borrowers dealing with financial difficulties.

Consumers will also gain access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and, for eligible purchases between 100 pounds and 30,000 pounds, Section 75 protections similar to those offered to credit card users. Agreements made before July 15 will not fall under the new protections.

The change effectively recasts BNPL from a checkout feature into a regulated lending product. Providers will need credit-decisioning, complaints, governance and reporting systems that many frictionless payment platforms were not originally built to support.

Retailers generally remain exempt from FCA authorization, but their BNPL advertising must be fair, clear and approved where required. Checkout flows may need additional consumer information, while merchants will have to watch approval rates, abandoned purchases and average basket sizes.

The British Retail Consortium called retailers’ exemption “a positive outcome,” saying it avoided “the significant compliance burden that many retailers had feared.”

Still, the group advised merchants to review marketing, train service teams and monitor conversion after implementation.

Providers have largely endorsed consistent oversight, with Ruth Spratt, the U.K. country manager for Affirm, calling the news rules a victory for British BNPL users.

“Consistent standards give people greater confidence when they choose to use BNPL, which is why we’ve not only supported regulation from the get-go, but go beyond the rules by never charging late fees — a policy other lenders should adopt,” she said.

A Clearpay spokesperson said the company welcomed rules that would establish “a consistent operating environment and clear standards across the sector.” According to Yahoo Finance.

The harder issue is whether more protection will reduce access. Greg Davies of behavioral-finance firm Oxford Risk said in a MoneyWeek report that credit-history checks are “necessary but reactive,” arguing that repeated use and borrowing across multiple providers can spot trouble earlier. His preferred approach is “proportionate protection” that preserves flexibility while adding friction when borrowing patterns signal mounting risk.

PYMNTS has followed the regulatory shift from the FCA’s initial consumer-protection proposals to the broader challenge of maintaining innovation while treating BNPL as credit.

Recent coverage has also examined rising consumer demand for AI-assisted pay later recommendations, underlining why clearer costs, control and credit protections are becoming critical to the category.

Meanwhile, new analysis from Experian released Monday (July 13) found there were more than 100 million BNPL transactions across 8.5 million customers last year, worth upwards of 7 billion pounds in spending.

Of that spend, 98.5% of balances were paid back on schedule, “a sign that the payment option is being used responsibly by the vast majority of users,” Experian said.