BNPL Targets Rent to Boost Flexibility and Financial Inclusion

Highlights
BNPL is moving into rent, reshaping how households smooth cash flow around their largest monthly bill while introducing real-time underwriting into housing payments.
New models from Affirm and partners such as Esusu show how installments, paired with cash-flow signals, can widen access to credit for renters with thin or incomplete files.
Rental payment data, when reported responsibly, can strengthen underwriting for landlords and lenders while opening pathways to financial inclusion.
For millions of households, rent is the anchor expense that dictates everything else. PYMNTS Intelligence has estimated that housing absorbs 37% of take-home pay for consumers earning under $50,000 annually, compared with about 13% for households above that income threshold, underscoring how sharply rent constrains lower-income budgets.