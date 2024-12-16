Treasurers Stuck in Neutral as Commuter Transport Sector Speeds Ahead

Companies have a lot to consider — the market, their employees, short-term implications, potential outcomes and more. In the mobility industry, the changing nature of how and why entities move means those decision-making processes involve a lot of volatility. And too often sector treasurers are left on the sideline, even as their choices impact the lifeblood of mobility firms. Many of their colleagues heading other departments do not believe treasurers have a high level of influence. And many treasurers agree.

Even though the data indicates that treasurers’ involvement can improve cash flow predictability, many barriers stand in the way. Chief among them are information gaps: Treasurers and other department heads feel they are missing needed information. Organizational structures and cultures that discourage greater collaboration are also culprits.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Mobility Space,” a collaboration with Citi, shows that nearly half of mobility treasurers claim they do not have substantial influence in their firms’ decisions, even as their knowledge and expertise could steer key efficiencies.

Our five-sector study also found correlations between treasurers’ level of influence and how adaptable to changing market conditions they judge their firms to be. Data indicates less influential treasurers are far less confident in their firms’ flexibility than their more influential counterparts. Having a seat at the table would help them share the information their firms need to make the best decisions.

Inside “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Mobility Space”:

Key benefits mobility firms would gain through better interdepartmental collaboration

Leading challenges holding back the mobility space

Departmental synergies that improved cultures of collaboration could unlock for mobility firms

Insights from other department heads in the sector on how collaboration can and should improve

The report explores how tech treasurers’ involvement — or lack thereof — affects specific metrics as well as overall financial performance. “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Mobility Space” provides data-driven strategies and actionable solutions that can’t be found anywhere else. Download a copy today.

“The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Mobility Space,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration, is based on a survey conducted from April 9 to May 28. The report examines how limited treasurer involvement in strategic decision-making impacts financial outcomes, including cash flow predictability, return on investment and profit margins. Our sample included 500 responses from treasurers and other department heads (representing payments, product development, business strategy and marketing) from companies generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue across five key sectors: consumer packaged goods, healthcare, mobility, technology and transportation/trucking. Survey results reflect a balanced representation of public and private companies.