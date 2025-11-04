Santander Unveils Tool to Help Businesses Navigate Global Expansion

Santander has introduced a platform designed to help businesses expand internationally.

Navigator Global, announced Tuesday (Nov. 4), is designed to connect users to “verified providers, local experts and real-time insights,” to help them reduce the risks associated with global trade, the bank said in a news release.

“Built around the fundamentals of coaching, insights and connections, the platform provides a wealth of information and guidance for businesses, whether they are looking to export for the first time or expand into a new market,” the release added.

Santander said it had offered a similar platform for customers in the UK between 2021 and this year, supporting more than 2,500 businesses. That platform has now been completely updated and will be available in more than 40 markets.

“We know businesses don’t need just information; they need clarity and confidence about where to go next, who to trust and how to take the next step,” said John Carroll, CEO of Navigator Global. “That’s exactly what Navigator Global aims to deliver, turning ambition into action. At a time when uncertainty in the international trade space reigns, we are here to help.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown how pervasive the pressures caused by that uncertainty have become.

According to the report “Who’s Hit Hardest: Tariffs Widen the Business Resilience Gap,” 65% of goods firms said they had suffered operational disruptions tied to uncertainty, and had seen delayed or cancelled investments. Among companies dealing with high levels of regulatory flux, that share climbed to 83%, with 61% of executives citing long-term planning difficulties.

“These findings underscore that tariffs are only part of the problem,” PYMNTS wrote. “As regulatory frameworks and compliance obligations evolve, from trade restrictions to financial disclosure requirements, firms are juggling not just rising input costs but also shifting rulebooks that complicate risk management.”

Executives interviewed by PYMNTS said the confluence of tariffs and compliance unpredictability has disrupted the rhythm of how they handle vendor relationships, inventories and cash flow forecasts.

PYMNTS Intelligence research has also found that companies recording strong performance metrics are managing uncertainty more effectively.

“These firms invest earlier in scenario planning, adjust cash flow forecasts monthly instead of quarterly, and diversify their logistics providers. That agility helps prevent small supply shocks from becoming existential crises,” PYMNTS wrote.