The CFO Playbook for Moving HQs and Unbundling Business Lines

Highlights
Companies are shifting from a single headquarters to a distributed model, spreading leadership, finance and operations across multiple cities to tap different talent pools and markets.
This structural change increases complexity for finance leaders, especially in budgeting, forecasting and managing operations across units that move at different speeds and operate under different conditions.
CFOs are evolving into system architects using technology, real-time data and new financial processes to maintain control, optimize cash flow and turn organizational fragmentation into a strategic advantage.
The modern corporation is starting to come apart, and it’s doing so deliberately. What was once a single corporate center is becoming a network, with leadership in one city, finance in another and operations somewhere else.