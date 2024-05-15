Celerant and Sezzle Expand Collaboration, Add In-Store BNPL Options

Celerant Technology now enables the users of its eCommerce platform to offer their customers buy now, pay later (BNPL) options when checking out in-store as well as online.

The company has implemented additional integration functionalities with Sezzle to allow these options at the point of sale, in-store, Celerant said in a Wednesday (May 15) press release.

The two companies had already partnered to offer BNPL options online, having launched that collaboration in April 2023.

“In recognizing the challenging financial landscape retailers face, Celerant understands the necessity of seamless shopping experiences and encouraging purchases, both online or in-store,” Ian Goldman, president and CEO of Celerant, said in the release. “Our retailers can now offer the same seamless payment experience to customers whether they shop online or visit brick-and-mortar stores.”

The method is simple to implement, carries no liability for faulty payments and allows retailers to receive funds within 24 hours, Goldman added.

With Celerant’s addition of a direct application programming interface (API) integration facilitating BNPL options in-store, retailers can activate those options by simply contacting Celerant and Sezzle, according to the release.

There is no additional fee for retailers who are using Celerant’s eCommerce solutions and want to implement the integration at their point of sale inside the store, the release said.

As with the eCommerce solutions, the BNPL options that retailers can offer customers in their brick-and-mortar stores include “pay-in-2,” “pay-in-4” and longer-term financing options ranging from three months to 48 months, per the release.

Sezzle Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Paradis said in the release that the company’s deepened collaboration with Celerant will enable retailers to integrate BNPL across multiple channels, provide flexible payment options and enhance the shopping experience for their customers.

“With Sezzle, Celerant retailers can cater to a wider audience, offering convenience and affordability without compromising on financial responsibility,” Paradis said.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that 37% of consumers have used BNPL, and that among those who have done so, 79% had a favorable experience with the product.

Among the consumers who have used BNPL, more than one-third used it to buy clothes and accessories, 18% used it to buy groceries and 14% used it to pay for travel-related services, according to “Divided, Not Conquered: Acquirer and Merchant Confusion Clouds Split-Payments Landscape,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Splitit collaboration.